Barcelona suffer lengthy Araujo injury blow

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to miss preseason training - and the new campaign kickoff.

Araujo suffered a hamstring injury while with Uruguay at the Copa America.

Medicos have stated the defender now faces two months on the sidelines in order to fully recover.

The news arrives just a day after Barcelona teammate Pedri suffered a knee sprain in action for Spain.

The midfielder is set to be out of action for six weeeks.