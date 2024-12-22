Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Guardiola explains Villa absence for Man City keeper Ederson
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford

Sevilla veteran Navas prepares for farewell game at Real Madrid

Paul Vegas
Sevilla veteran Navas prepares for farewell game at Real Madrid
Sevilla veteran Navas prepares for farewell game at Real MadridLaLiga
Sevilla veteran Jesus Navas is preparing for his farewell game today at Real Madrid.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has represented Seville 703 times, plays the final match of the career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's hard for me. I still can't imagine it. I have spent my entire life doing what I love most. In the end, it's a matter of my health," Navas tells The Guardian.

For four years, Navas has suffered hip and says he has played longer than he should have.

"I've been keeping the pain out for four years, and this season they've been even worse.

"The last six months have been very, very tough. After the fighting, it's hard to go. I stop because I have to."

Mentions
LaLigaNavas JesusReal MadridSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro talks Wirtz, Xabi futures
Real Madrid great Ramos ends Boca Juniors hopes
Legend Navas preparing for Sevilla farewell ahead of Real Madrid visit