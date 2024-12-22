Sevilla veteran Navas prepares for farewell game at Real Madrid

Sevilla veteran Jesus Navas is preparing for his farewell game today at Real Madrid.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has represented Seville 703 times, plays the final match of the career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's hard for me. I still can't imagine it. I have spent my entire life doing what I love most. In the end, it's a matter of my health," Navas tells The Guardian.

For four years, Navas has suffered hip and says he has played longer than he should have.

"I've been keeping the pain out for four years, and this season they've been even worse.

"The last six months have been very, very tough. After the fighting, it's hard to go. I stop because I have to."