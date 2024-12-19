Real Madrid great Ramos ends Boca Juniors hopes

Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos has rejected a move to Boca Juniors.

A free agent since leaving Sevilla at the end of last season, Ramos has been in talks with Boca about a move to Argentina.

Club president Juan Román Riquelme and coach Fernando Gago are said to have both held talks with Ramos and his representatives.

Ramos knows Gago well as they were teammates with Real Madrid.

But now TyC Sports says Ramos has chosen to turn down a transfer to Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors tried to convince him about playing in the Club World Cup this summer, but that has not persuaded Ramos.