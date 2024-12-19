Tribal Football
Most Read
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs

Real Madrid great Ramos ends Boca Juniors hopes

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid great Ramos ends Boca Juniors hopes
Real Madrid great Ramos ends Boca Juniors hopesLaLiga
Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos has rejected a move to Boca Juniors.

A free agent since leaving Sevilla at the end of last season, Ramos has been in talks with Boca about a move to Argentina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Club president Juan Román Riquelme and coach Fernando Gago are said to have both held talks with Ramos and his representatives.

Ramos knows Gago well as they were teammates with Real Madrid.

But now TyC Sports says Ramos has chosen to turn down a transfer to Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors tried to convince him about playing in the Club World Cup this summer, but that has not persuaded Ramos.

 

Mentions
LaLigaRamos SergioBoca JuniorsReal MadridFootball TransfersSevilla
Related Articles
Legend Navas preparing for Sevilla farewell ahead of Real Madrid visit
Boca Juniors in Ramos talks with CWC plan rolled out
Newcastle table contract offer to Real Madrid legend Ramos