Legend Navas preparing for Sevilla farewell ahead of Real Madrid visit

Jesús Navas has already played his last match at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, taking on RC Celta in what was his 704th game for his boyhood club Sevilla FC.

And now, this Sunday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, he’ll bid farewell to LALIGA EA SPORTS as one of the greatest legends in the history of the competition. The winger has enjoyed so many epic moments in world football, especially in LALIGA and with the Spanish national team.

Advertisement Advertisement

In LALIGA EA SPORTS he has played a total of 515 games, registering 27 goals and 85 assists, with his ability to set up goals for his teammates proving to be one of his greatest skills, as he is one of the top 15 players for the most assists in the history of the league, and the Sevilla FC player with the most.

Navas is also the 10th-ranked player in the history of LALIGA EA SPORTS for appearances in the competition, which is especially impressive considering he spent four seasons at Manchester City, with whom he played 183 games.

Jesus Navas LaLiga

A farewell befitting the legend

Jesús Navas played his last game in front of his home fans last Saturday against RC Celta, as Sevilla FC won 1-0, earning three very important and special points. The crowd at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán produced a very special and emotional atmosphere as they bid farewell to their hero.

The club also organised several events to pay tribute to him. In the match, he played around 60 minutes, before he was substituted and stepped off the pitch with tears reaching his eyes.

This Sunday, he’ll play his last professional match against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, what is set to be his 705th game in a Sevilla FC shirt, when he could even add to the tallies of 39 goals and 119 assists for the club across all competitions.

He played his very first game for the Andalusian side on November 23rd 2003 at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc, in that case against RCD Espanyol, and now his final game will come at another legendary stadium.

Some 21 years and 29 days later, he will hang up his boots at the age of 39 with 15 titles to his name. Eight of them have come with Sevilla FC (four Europa League titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, one UEFA Super Cup and one Spanish Super Cup), three with Manchester City (two English League Cups and one Premier League) and four with the Spanish national team (two European Championships, one World Cup and one Nations League), making him the Spanish player with the most titles won with the national team, the most recent being the Euro 2024 title earned in his final summer before retirement.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play