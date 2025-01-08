Sevilla trumped by Flamengo for Qarabag striker Juninho

Sevilla have been trumped by Flamengo for Qarabag striker Juninho.

Juninho was all set to sign for Sevilla this week, but AS says he is now on his way home to Brazil.

Flamengo have offered to triple the striker's wages to beat Sevilla to Juninho's signature.

An agreement had been reached with Azerbaijan's Qarabag for around €3.5m plus bonuses and the player's salary was being finalised over a two and a half year deal plus a 12 month option.

But with nothing signed, Fla stepped in and have now clinched an agreement for the forward.