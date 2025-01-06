Fuming Barcelona pull out of Fati talks with Sevilla

Tribal Football
Barcelona have pulled out of talks over sending Ansu Fati to Sevilla.

Barca were prepared to send Fati to Sevilla on-loan for the remainder of the season.

But Sport says Barca have stopped negotiations with Sevilla regarding the winger.

The reason is that Sevilla have joined other La Liga clubs who have threatened to take legal action if Dani Olmo is registered for the rest of the season.

Olmo and fellow summer signing Pau Victor have not been re-registered for the second half of the season as Barcelona do not meet the financial requirements set by the La Liga.

However, Barca are still fighting to have the decision overturned.

