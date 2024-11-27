Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing

Sevilla to try again for Club Brugge striker Jutgla

Carlos Volcano
Sevilla to try again for Club Brugge striker Jutgla
Sevilla to try again for Club Brugge striker JutglaLaLiga
Sevilla are eyeing Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla.

Sevilla chief Victor Orta made an attempt for Jutgla over the summer and AS says he's ready to try again in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker is a former Barca Atletic star, where he worked with Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta.

Garcia Pimienta has pushed Orta to bring Jutgla back to Spain.

Sevilla will have to pay at least the €5m that Club Brugge paid Barca for Jutgla in 2022.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play 

Mentions
LaLigaJutgla FerranClub BruggeBarcelonaSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback Ratiu
Barcelona get serious about Newcastle striker Isak
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman