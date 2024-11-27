Sevilla to try again for Club Brugge striker Jutgla

Sevilla are eyeing Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla.

Sevilla chief Victor Orta made an attempt for Jutgla over the summer and AS says he's ready to try again in January.

The striker is a former Barca Atletic star, where he worked with Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta.

Garcia Pimienta has pushed Orta to bring Jutgla back to Spain.

Sevilla will have to pay at least the €5m that Club Brugge paid Barca for Jutgla in 2022.

