Barcelona tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback Ratiu

Barcelona are tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback Andrei Ratiu.

Mundo Deportivo says in the meeting that Deco had yesterday with Pedri's representative, not only was the renewal of the Canary Islander discussed, but another name was also put on the table, Ratiu.

Barça are looking for a right-back and the Rayo player is on the club's agenda.

Deco is weighing up a move for Ratiu in January.

The Romania international shares the same agent as Pedri.

