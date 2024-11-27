Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing

Barcelona tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback Ratiu

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback Ratiu
Barcelona tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback RatiuLaLiga
Barcelona are tracking Rayo Vallacano fullback Andrei Ratiu.

Mundo Deportivo says in the meeting that Deco had yesterday with Pedri's representative, not only was the renewal of the Canary Islander discussed, but another name was also put on the table, Ratiu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barça are looking for a right-back and the Rayo player is on the club's agenda.

Deco is weighing up a move for Ratiu in January.

The Romania international shares the same agent as Pedri.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
LaLigaRatiu AndreiPedriBarcelonaRayo VallecanoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona get serious about Newcastle striker Isak
Barcelona coach Flick hails Lewandowski, young midfield after victory over Brest
Pedri happy with Barcelona win: More goals the better