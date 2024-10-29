Sevilla to try again for Barcelona attacker Fati

Sevilla are stepping up their interest in Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Sport says Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has begun exploring options ahead of the January window. It mainly concerns a new loan.

Sevilla have once again registered their interest in Fati.

Sevilla coach Xavier García Pimienta previously worked with the winger in Barcelona's academy.

Sevilla are looking for a winger after Chidera Ejuke's injury setback.

The reason Sevilla were unable to loan Fati this summer was that they only offered to pay 30 percent of his wages.

In order for Barcelona to agree to a loan, Sevilla will need to come up with a better offer this winter.