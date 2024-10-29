Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
Henry delivers Zidane answer to Man Utd
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or

Sevilla to try again for Barcelona attacker Fati

Carlos Volcano
Sevilla to try again for Barcelona attacker Fati
Sevilla to try again for Barcelona attacker FatiLaLiga
Sevilla are stepping up their interest in Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Sport says Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has begun exploring options ahead of the January window. It mainly concerns a new loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sevilla have once again registered their interest in Fati.

Sevilla coach Xavier García Pimienta previously worked with the winger in Barcelona's academy.

Sevilla are looking for a winger after Chidera Ejuke's injury setback.

The reason Sevilla were unable to loan Fati this summer was that they only offered to pay 30 percent of his wages.

In order for Barcelona to agree to a loan, Sevilla will need to come up with a better offer this winter.

Mentions
LaLigaFati AnsuBarcelonaSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker
Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi waiting for Man Utd offer
REVEALED: Ancelotti losing support inside Real Madrid boardroom, but Florentino...