REVEALED: Ancelotti losing support inside Real Madrid boardroom, but Florentino...

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez won't act on coach Carlo Ancelotti after Saturday night's 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona.

Relevo says Ancelotti is still secure in his position, but thethe heavy loss will have consequences.

Ancelotti is losing more and more support inside the club. There are some heavyweights within the management who are starting to turn against the coach.

The dissatisfaction is mainly about how Ancelotti handles the club's young players, in particular Arda Güler, but also how he works with the squad on a daily basis.

However, Ancelotti still has the support of president Florentino Pérez, which could save his job for the time being.

Indeed, Pérez considers Ancelotti a legend at Real Madrid and plans to offer him another role the day he steps down as coach.