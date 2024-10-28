Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

REVEALED: Ancelotti losing support inside Real Madrid boardroom, but Florentino...

Carlos Volcano
REVEALED: Ancelotti losing support inside Real Madrid boardroom, but Florentino...
REVEALED: Ancelotti losing support inside Real Madrid boardroom, but Florentino...LaLiga
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez won't act on coach Carlo Ancelotti after Saturday night's 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona.

Relevo says Ancelotti is still secure in his position, but thethe heavy loss will have consequences.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ancelotti is losing more and more support inside the club. There are some heavyweights within the management who are starting to turn against the coach.

The dissatisfaction is mainly about how Ancelotti handles the club's young players, in particular Arda Güler, but also how he works with the squad on a daily basis.

However, Ancelotti still has the support of president Florentino Pérez, which could save his job for the time being.

Indeed, Pérez considers Ancelotti a legend at Real Madrid and plans to offer him another role the day he steps down as coach.

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloGuler ArdaReal MadridBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold talking his way to Real Madrid
Ancelotti says Real Madrid ready for Barcelona (full ElClasico Q&A): Mbappe knows what to do
Barcelona rival Real Madrid for Bayern Munich fullback Davies