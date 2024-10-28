Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi waiting for Man Utd offer

Former Barcelona coach Xavi is yet to field an offer from Manchester United.

United are seeking a new manager after today's dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

Xavi is among the favourites for the job amid claims of meeting with United chief exec Omar Berrada in Barcelona last week.

However, Sport says as yet, no contract offer has been tabled to the Spaniard.

Xavi is also in contact with the Qatar Federation about their national team job. He is a free agent after being sacked by Barca at the end of last season.