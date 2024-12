Sevilla target Tiknizyan as Barco set for Brighton return

Brighton are set to cut short the Sevilla loan of fullback Valentin Barco.

Sevilla are keen to send the Argentine back to England in January and replace him.

Sport-Express says Sevilla have identified a replacement in Lokomotiv Moscow wing-back Nair Tiknizyan.

Sevilla are already in contact with Loko for Tiknizyan.

Armenia internatioanal Tiknizyan has a deal with Loko to 2026.