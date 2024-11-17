Sevilla president Del Nido Carrasco expects busy January market

Sevilla president José María del Nido Carrasco admits they could be active in the January market.

Del Nido Carrasco says it could be a busy window.

He explained, "With the departure of Lucas Ocampos we freed up the salary cap to tackle some signings in the winter market. I don't remember any where we haven't made operations.

"We approached the January market being attentive to both arrivals and departures with the intention of always trying to improve the squad but there are still, if I'm not mistaken, five league games and one Copa del Rey game left. We have to focus on giving the best performance, recovering the injured players, which is not an excuse but the reality is that we arrive at the Leganés field with seven casualties.

:Get the maximum number of games possible this year and then we will be very attentive to the market."