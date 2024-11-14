Corinthians chief Soldado admits Real Madrid icon Ramos under consideration

Corinthians chief Fabinho Soldado has confirmed interest in Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The veteran defender is a free agent after coming off contract at Sevilla over the summer.

Soldado said, "We will always make the best choice for Corinthians.

"There are several names that appear during the transfer window when you are at that important time of the year. Not only has Sergio been talked about, but with many others. We analyse, and of course we have to prioritise the position .

However, there would be a point that would complicate the arrival of Spaniard: his salary. Soldado also acknowledged that, "The financial question is important..."