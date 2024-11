Real Madrid have rejected the chance to re-sign Sergio Ramos.

El Chiringuito says Ramos, 38, has offered his services to Real Madrid.

The centre-back is free on the market and made contact with his former club this week about a return.

However, Real Madrid have refused the offer.

Corinthians have confirmed that the veteran is on their radar. Ramos is available after coming off contract at Sevilla last summer.