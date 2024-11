Sevilla defender Loic Bade remains on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Vamos Mi Sevilla says Newcastle and Aston Villa are showing interest in Badé.

The centre-back has a buyout clause of €50m, but Sevilla are willing to sell for €30m.

The 24-year-old has made one assist in nine games in La Liga this season.

Badé extended his contract with Sevilla at the beginning of September. He is tied until 2029.