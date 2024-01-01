Tribal Football
Sevilla president Del Nido Carrasco: Big summer market needed
Sevilla president Jose del Nido Carrasco is confident of a better season this term.

Del Nido Carrasco is counting on new coach Javi Garcia Pimienta to change things around.

He said,  "We're coming off a bad season and we've already done some self-criticism, but the only thing we can do is look forward. We've got a very long but exciting summer ahead of us and we have to do a lot of operations involving players coming in and out.

"We have to close one cycle and open another . We're working on making a team that Sevilla fans identify with as they always have, an ambitious, great team that never gives up. We have a new coaching staff and you know what Sevilla needs. They need us all to be with the team, to support them.

"The team needs Sevilla fans and nobody should doubt that next year we're going to have a good season and we're going to have a good team that we're going to be proud of."

