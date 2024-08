Sevilla move to beat Man Utd, Como to free agent Alonso

Sevilla are moving to keep Marcos Alonso in LaLiga this season.

Alonso is a free agent after coming off contract at Barcelona this summer.

The veteran defender has held talks with Manchester United and Como in recent days.

However, Marca says Sevilla are also in contact and preparing to make a contract offer to the left-sided defender.

Sevilla see Alonso as a readymade replacement for Marcos Acuna, who has just left for River Plate.