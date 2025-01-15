Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Arsenal exploring January deal for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Sevilla midfielder Salas arrested and released over betting investigation

Carlos Volcano
Sevilla midfielder Salas arrested and released over betting investigation
Sevilla midfielder Salas arrested and released over betting investigationLaLiga
Kike Salas has been released from custody after the Sevilla midfielder was arrested yesterday.

Salas' arrest this morning over an alleged illegal betting case has taken Sevilla by surprise. The Andalusian club has since published a statement on its website.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sevilla declared, "...full respect for judicial procedures and the principle of presumption of innocence" of its player. The club also takes the opportunity to condemn "any fraudulent conduct in the world of sport and in particular those that could harm the integrity of the competition".

Salas allegedly exercised his right to remain silent and handed over his mobile phone to the National Police so they could duplicate it; he was later released.

The case is being investigated following a complaint filed a few weeks ago (focusing on some suspicious cards received at the end of last season) and involves, in addition to the player, two people close to him who allegedly placed several winning bets in the player's hometown.

This is the statement: "Sevilla, after the events that occurred this Tuesday in relation to the player Kike Salas, wishes to demonstrate its total respect for judicial procedures. Likewise, it wishes to underline its respect for the principle of the presumption of innocence of our player. Naturally, Sevilla condemns any fraudulent conduct in the world of sport and in particular those that could compromise the integrity of the competition."

Mentions
LaLigaSalas KikeSevilla
Related Articles
Vargas happy with first days as Sevilla player
Sevilla selling Montiel to River Plate
Sevilla sports director Orta pushed about Spartak Moscow rumours