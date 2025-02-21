Sevilla midfielder Lukebakio rejected bumper January move to Al-Nassr

Sevilla midfielder Dodi Lukebakio rejected a January move to Al-Nassr, it has been revealed.

The Saudi Pro League club were prepared to pay Lukebakio's €45m buyout clause, says AS.

And Al-Nassr were also offering the player a three-year contract worth a total of €25m.

However, Lukebakio rejected the move, instead choosing to remain with Sevilla.

Instead, he is expected to be sold in the summer with his contract now inside it's final 18 months.