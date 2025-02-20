Ex-Barcelona president Gaspart: I hope Vinicius Jr accepts Saudi offer

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart hopes the Saudi Pro League can tempt Vinicius Jr away from Real Madrid.

Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are both chasing a deal for the Brazil international.

“As a Barcelona fan, I hope Vinicius accepts the Saudi offer,” Gaspart told .

SPL chiefs are preparing a summer offensive worth around €300m for Madrid and €200m per season for the player over a five-year contract. An offer that the former president wants “to be good enough to convince Vinicius".

Gaspart continued, "I hope he accepts it because he is one of the great players and his departure will be the best thing for the Blaugrana.

"He is a very fast player, with impressive dribbling, with a terrible character, but always very motivated by his team."