Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says his team are full of confidence facing Osasuna this afternoon.

Real meet Osasuna sitting top of the LaLiga table and also coming off their Champions League round 16 first-leg win at Manchester City.

Ancelotti offered a wide-ranging media conference ahead of the clash on Friday.

Real Madrid form:

“We're in good shape and highly motivated. It's an opportunity to stay at the top of the table, which is our aim. It'll be a difficult game but we're coming off the back of a good result and we want to consolidate it. We need to see a repeat of all the good things we did against Manchester City in this match.

“We've learned how important it is to show that commitment, we saw it at the Etihad Stadium. We delivered in a big game. Of course we have to remain consistent and tomorrow will be a good test in that sense.”

Jude Bellingham's leadership:

“He has the personality and the character. Nonetheless, he's very young and hasn't been here very long. In the future, he may well be one of the leaders for the club and the squad. He has the character, personality, quality, discipline and professionalism. He will be a very important part of the squad over the coming years."

Raul Asencio, a nailed-on starter?

“There are no nailed-on starters. I'm delighted with how he's doing because it's been a bit of a surprise. It's not just about the defensive quality he has, but primarily the personality, character he's shown and the ability to perform in demanding games against very tough opposition. He's done a fantastic job, he's doing brilliantly and he'll fight with the others to be in the starting lineup in each game."

Toni Rüdiger and David Alaba:

“They're improving. They're going to keep working individually until Monday, then starting Tuesday they'll be back with the team and available for the game City, and the same goes for Lucas Vázquez.”

Fede Valverde or Lorenzo at fullback?

“I think Valverde will continue in that position until we get Lucas Vázquez back. Valverde offers us a great deal in that position, as he does anywhere else. I really liked how he played against City and he enjoys that position. We'll continue with him tomorrow."

Does the team fail to step up at times?

“This is a team who have a great understanding of the perfect moment to push. If tomorrow they don't see that this is the right moment to step it up, because it's a very tight LaLiga season with our rivals breathing down our necks, then we're mistaken. It's a vital game.”

Difficulty of retaining the LaLiga title?

“It's a difficult thing to do. I think there's top-level rivalry in this league. There are teams like Atlético and Barcelona who can fight to win LaLiga every year. Winning it twice in a row isn't easy because the opposition has such great quality - in this case, we're talking about Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.”

Offers for Vini Jr?

“Am I sick of hearing about this? Yes. Am I concerned? No. Does he seem happy? Yes. And we're happy with him. I have nothing to add to what I told you a few weeks back. It's not a matter to be discussed here. We don't talk about that here, and he doesn't either. I think Vinicius looks the same as ever, eager to prove he's doing the right things. He performed brilliantly in the last game and he will continue to do so because he's just starting to regain that match fitness after his injuries. He looks highly motivated, especially when you see what he did against City. The pressure was on him and he dealt with it superbly by making the difference in the match.

“I can't answer these questions about whether or not he's received any offers or if he'll change his mind. All I can do is tell you what I see, which is a happy footballer keen to do a good job and make history at this club, that's all."

Is Saudi Arabia a threat to the European clubs?

“It's no surprise that a country wants to invest in football. Saudi Arabia has every right to host the World Cup. The aim for them in investing in football is to be ready in time for the 2034 World Cup, that's nothing new. It's a market that is less competitive than Europe at this stage, but that could change in the future. Would I go there? Why not? The question is whether I'll stay in football after I leave Real Madrid."

Joining the club's entourage at the CTA (refereeing) headquarters?

“I don't like going to these kinds of events. We'll see what happens. The club has good listeners.