Sevilla goalkeeper Álvaro close to renewing contract

Sevilla goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández is in line for a new contract.

Alvaro is close to reaching a set number of appearances this season which would trigger an automatic 12 month extension, says AS.

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta is delighted with Alvaro's current form.

He recently said: "(Orjan) Nyland started and has been doing very well. Now it's Álvaro's turn. I'm very comfortable with both of them. The club is trying to renew Álvaro's contract.

"If we manage to get him to stay, we'll be lucky enough to have two great goalkeepers in the squad."

