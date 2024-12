José Ángel Carmona Navarro has signed a new deal with Sevilla.

Before last night's 1-1 draw with Osasuna, it was announced fullback Carmona had inked a new contract.

The defender has signed fresh terms to 2028.

Carmona is finding continuity this season after spending last term on loan withGetafe: he has made 14 appearances in the LaLiga, all as a starter this term.