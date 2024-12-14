Sevilla great Navas concedes a frustrating retirement decision

Sevilla great Jesus Navas admits he's made no plans ahead of his retirement.

Sevilla's clash with Celta Vigo tonight will be Navas' last at home before hanging up the boots.

Navas told AS: "Many things come to mind, I try to assimilate them and hopefully I can enjoy the moment. I’m really looking forward to the match against Celta, to continue contributing until the end and for Sevilla to achieve another victory. That the fans are happy, that is what matters most.

“That’s complicated… We’ll see what happens. I haven’t thought about that day after, honestly. I try to make these moments before retiring the best possible, to enjoy Sevilla, which is the greatest thing.”

Navas says his hip issues are forcing him out of the game.

“That’s right, an ordeal. And the worst thing is not now, but I had to think about the future. I want to continue leading a normal life, playing football with my children when I retire. As I am, continuing at this level could endanger my integrity. I am forced to leave, although if I tell the truth, I don’t think I am ready to leave football yet.”

