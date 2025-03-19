Tribal Football
Sevilla face LaLiga competition for Arsenal loanee Lokonga

Sevilla risk losing Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.

Lokonga is spending the season on-loan with Sevilla in a deal which includes a permanent option.

The Sun says Sevilla want to keep hold of Lokonga long-term, but sports director Victor Orta is working on lowering his clause - which is currently set at £10m.

In the meantime, Lokonga's form has attracted interest from across the LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Real Betis are all interested in the Belgian ahead of the summer market.

