Sevilla face LaLiga competition for Arsenal loanee Lokonga

Sevilla risk losing Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.

Lokonga is spending the season on-loan with Sevilla in a deal which includes a permanent option.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says Sevilla want to keep hold of Lokonga long-term, but sports director Victor Orta is working on lowering his clause - which is currently set at £10m.

In the meantime, Lokonga's form has attracted interest from across the LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Real Betis are all interested in the Belgian ahead of the summer market.