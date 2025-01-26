Sevilla defender Bade happy scoring in Espanyol draw after pulling out of Villa move

Sevilla defender Loic Bade says he wants to stay.

Bade pulled out of a move to Aston Villa last week, but scored in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

He later said: "I'm happy with my goal, but we wanted to get the win at home, that was the most important thing. We have to keep working for the next game.

"We wanted a clear victory. We know what we want , but we have to keep working."

Bade continued: "There was interest from other clubs , but I feel very good here and what I wanted was to stay.

"I feel very good here. If I'm happy, I don't know why I'm going to leave . I think I can progress here and that's the most important thing."