Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Pablo signs new Real Betis deal with debut closer

Sevilla defender Bade happy scoring in Espanyol draw after pulling out of Villa move

Carlos Volcano
Sevilla defender Bade happy scoring in Espanyol draw after pulling out of Villa move
Sevilla defender Bade happy scoring in Espanyol draw after pulling out of Villa moveLaLiga
Sevilla defender Loic Bade says he wants to stay.

Bade pulled out of a move to Aston Villa last week, but scored in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said: "I'm happy with my goal, but we wanted to get the win at home, that was the most important thing. We have to keep working for the next game.

"We wanted a clear victory. We know what we want , but we have to keep working."

Bade continued: "There was interest from other clubs , but I feel very good here and what I wanted was to stay.

"I feel very good here. If I'm happy, I don't know why I'm going to leave . I think I can progress here and that's the most important thing."

 

Mentions
LaLigaBade LoicAston VillaEspanyolSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa defender Moreno linked with Real Betis this month as Forest loan could be cut short
Sevilla and Aston Villa rocked as Bade pulls out of transfer
DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Real Sociedad midfielder Urko