Villa defender Moreno linked with Real Betis this month as Forest loan could be cut short

Ansser Sadiq
Defender Alex Moreno’s Nottingham Forest future is in some doubt this month.

The Aston Villa left-back was hoping to spend the entire campaign at the City Ground.

However, he is not a regular starter this term, with Neco Williams the ideal left-back for boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

According to Spanish newspaper La Razon, Real Betis want to bring him in on loan.

They are talking to his parent club Aston Villa about them cutting short the loan to Forest, and then sending him to Betis.

The player may also prefer this turn of events, as he wants to be playing regularly at the age of 31.

