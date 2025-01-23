Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Chelsea "very interested" in signing Man Utd star Garnacho

DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Real Sociedad midfielder Urko

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Real Sociedad midfielder Urko
DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Real Sociedad midfielder UrkoLaLiga
Espanyol have signed Real Sociedad midfielder Urko González.

Urko moves to Espanyol on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He becomes the third January addition for Espanyol after defender Pablo Ramon and striker Roberto Fernandez.

Urko arrives to strengthen the midfield of coach Manolo Gonzalez's team.

Meanwhile,  Salvi Sánchez has ended his time as a Perico.

Espanyol and the player have reached an agreement to end the his contract, so making Salvi now a free agent.

Mentions
LaLigaGonzalez UrkoSanchez SalviRamon PabloFernandez RobertoEspanyolReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Slot on Liverpool's intention to sign Zubimendi: That’s pretty much out in the open now
Espanyol coach Gonzalez delighted with Fernandez's matchwinning debut
Valencia chief Corona plans for more additions after Sadiq, Aarons