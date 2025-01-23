DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Real Sociedad midfielder Urko

Espanyol have signed Real Sociedad midfielder Urko González.

Urko moves to Espanyol on-loan for the remainder of the season.

He becomes the third January addition for Espanyol after defender Pablo Ramon and striker Roberto Fernandez.

Urko arrives to strengthen the midfield of coach Manolo Gonzalez's team.

Meanwhile, Salvi Sánchez has ended his time as a Perico.

Espanyol and the player have reached an agreement to end the his contract, so making Salvi now a free agent.