Carlos Volcano
Loic Bade has stunned Sevilla and Aston Villa.

Sevilla have accepted an offer from Villa for the defender worth €23m up front plus €3m in bonuses.

However, after holding talks with Villa, Bade has pulled out of the move.

The defender is refusing to go to Villa Park, insisting the transfer is now off.

With Sevilla in need of the cash on the table, Bade's decision is also a blow to Villa, which have sold Diego Carlos - a former Sevilla defender - to Fenerbahce today.

