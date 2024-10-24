Sevilla coach Pimienta welcomes Espanyol test: Barcelona taught us lesson

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta has welcomed the chance to face Espanyol on Friday night.

Pimienta is seeking a response after their hammering at Barcelona last weekend.

How is the group?

“The group is fine. We were going into the Barça game with all our enthusiasm, but it has shown us where we are, far from that type of team. We are under construction. It has to make us aware of where we are at the moment, we have to be much more consistent. It makes us realistic.”

Espanyol?

“We have a match against a very tough opponent with a coach I love. The defeat they have suffered makes them even more dangerous. They are strong at home and we have not yet won a game. We have to take a step forward in terms of play, concentration and results.”

Chidera Ejuke?

“It is a serious injury and we will see how it goes. Suso is out for two or three weeks, because he has suffered from an old injury. Injuries are not going to be an excuse for what happens with Espanyol.”

Stanis Idumbo?

“He is a first team player. He is ready, he is young, he has to help us.”

How is the dressing room?

“We are in a process, the players and the club believe that this is our path. We cannot be happy after a defeat. Joy and a good atmosphere are necessary, as is work. Knowing where we are, we want more.”

Valentin Barco?

“He can play in other positions, but his ideal position is full-back and Pedrosa is doing well at the moment.”

Kelechi Iheanacho?

“He is training well and deserves more minutes. If he has to play, I am calm.”

Isaac Romero?

“I admire his desire to do well. He is not very good in front of goal, but that is often a fluke, he gives us many other things.”