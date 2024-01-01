Flick delighted as Barcelona thrash Sevilla: Gavi's return is incredible

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was delighted after their 5-1 rout of Sevilla.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice, once from the penalty spot, Pablo Torre also scored two goals, with Pedri another on the scoresheet. Sevilla scored a late consolation through Stanis Idumbo.

Flick was delighted afterwards, particularly with Gavi's return after 11 months out.

Performance:

"For us, every game is important. All of them are important to us, Sevilla too. It's important to come back with a win. The players have shone. Gavi's return is incredible. When you see the fans like that, it gives you goosebumps. I love it."

Eric Garcia - De Jong:

"We also thought, a few days ago, that Frenkie should start today, but he was feeling some discomfort on Friday and yesterday we decided that he would only train today. Today he was better, but it was not an option for him to start. When the game was already decided, we chose Gavi, it was good for him and for us. And in relation to Eric, I think that the discomfort he has is not serious and that, hopefully, he will be an option for Wednesday."

Gavi:

"I think Sevilla was the target. His dream was to play for five minutes, and it has become a reality. We are all happy, you, the fans, the club, the players... he has a great impact on the team. The intensity he has shown has been very good, it is his way of playing."

Lewandowski - Kane in the Champions League this week:

"It's not a battle or a war between players, but between teams. I'm very, very happy that Robert scored. But he's very well connected with the rest of the team. I'm very happy. I think we can celebrate the victory and tomorrow we'll start preparing for the Champions League match."

Recovery:

"Our job is to prepare well for the next match. The team has the quality to be ready. The team will give everything. For us this is of vital importance. The players will be prepared and ready."

Offside calls against Sevilla:

"The way to play is to always be focused. Cubarsi is incredible in how they play. Their performance is great. Koundé and Balde are doing great too. Everyone does their part. What we need is pressure. We need to have more possession of the ball. We need to keep our defense in reserve. I don't like that they scored a goal against us. We're going to analyse it."

The team:

"I always think positively. The players were doing well, we had the youth players... and then the internationals came and they were also good. It's good that the players have the confidence to play. We're happy because they're back, Gavi, Fermín... they've worked very hard to come back. When we're complete, we're a great team."

Cubarsi:

"He adapts to his opponent. He's smart, with and without the ball. He's technical."

Top scorers:

"We have our own playing philosophy and every game is different and each opponent has its strengths and weaknesses. We have to be clear about how to put pressure on our opponents, because each one is different. It may be that sometimes we adapt to the opponent."

Frenkie de Jong:

"He doesn't have an injury. We've done some tests beforehand. And we decided to let Gavi go. But Frenkie can play, today and on Wednesday."

Ansu Fati

"It's important for everyone to play, but it hasn't been easy for him because of injuries. He has potential, which he can still improve."

Pablo Torre:

"He can play as a '7'... he has a good shot. He's great. He's shown strength, and it was important for him and for us."