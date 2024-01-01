Sevilla coach Pimienta stunned by Barcelona thrashing: I don't know what happened

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta was left floored by their 5-1 thrashing at Barcelona.

Pimienta felt his players collapsed after Barca's first goal.

A long and hard night in Montjuïc:

"It has already happened and the price is higher than desired and even expected. We came here with all the enthusiasm in the world, we had prepared the game well, but the penalty took us out of the game.

"We had a couple of Lukebakio chances, we had the game where we wanted. After the 1-0 I don't know what happened to us, there is no explanation. At half-time the game was made for Barcelona.

"We went out to not concede any more goals after the break. In the first half the game was already decided."

The rout:

"Conceding five goals, even if it's from a great team like Barcelona, ​​always hurts. We wanted to stay in the game in the second half, being more direct. We scored, they disallowed a goal and the penalty... Although they conceded more goals because we weren't focused."

The injured:

"We will have to do more tests on the players, we will know more in the next few hours. The one who is definitely injured is Ejuke . Suso is more experienced and has felt some discomfort in his abductor, it seems like it is nothing, but we will wait. Pedrosa is in doubt due to an issue with his calves, although it does not seem serious. We will have to do tests."

Idumbo:

"He hasn't played more due to the good condition of Lukebakio and Ejuke . He hasn't played much, just a few minutes against Girona . He's training with us, in first-team dynamics. He's getting into rhythm. We know his potential . He's put enthusiasm and desire into it and has scored. He's in the process of growth and we're counting on him."