Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta offers positive word for Barcelona attacker Fati

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta had a positive word for Ansu Fati after Sunday's thrashing at Barcelona.

Fati is struggling to rediscover his form after a difficult preseason.

But after the 5-1 defeat, Garcia Pimienta talked up his former Barca Atletic protege.

"Ansu is a great footballer, we already know that, I know him very well from his time with the youth team and the reserve team and nothing comes from the misfortune of the injury, which in the end conditions him a lot," he said.

"He comes in, he finds the competition that there is at Barça, but I am absolutely convinced that he will return to being the great player he was before, he is a competitive animal and works hard."