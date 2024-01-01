Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta says there'll be no pressure placed on Jesus Navas to finish the season.

The veteran announced yesterday that he intends to stick to his plan to retire at the end of the year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pimienta said today: "We already know about his hip problems. He's going to travel and we'll ask him how he is. Jesús has earned the right to decide.

"We're going to enjoy him to the fullest, without putting pressure on him, so that he can enjoy these final moments. He's an example for everyone."

On Friday's match against Alavés, he added : "We have a demanding match and we must have all five senses in the game. We must come out of the game thinking that we have competed well. It is a good time to get a victory away from home, although it would not be a turning point because there is still a long way to go."