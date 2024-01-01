Sevilla veteran Navas posts emotional Spain farewell

Sevilla veteran Jesus Navas has announced his international retirement with Spain.

Navas leaves international football as a Euros winner.

He posted to social media today: "I have said it many times and I will say it again: the greatest thing that has happened to me was defending my country. After 56 games and four titles, with my retirement from Sevilla at the end of the year already announced, tomorrow I will suffer a shock when I see the call-ups for the national team and my name will not be included. The magic that I always felt every time I saw my surname moved me and touched my heart because it was an honour for me to represent my country, wear the colors of the national team and reach the top as a professional athlete.

"The dream and the memories will remain intact as well as the pride of having made so many people happy. But this time Luis de la Fuente will no longer mention me. A cycle that began fifteen years ago, with so much joy, pride and emotion, is closing. The journey had the help of Fernando Hierro, the opportunity offered by Vicente del Bosque, the trust given by Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno and the security and affection that Luis de la Fuente has always transmitted to me. To all these selectors, an eternal thanks. I gave you everything I had.

"To all the employees, assistants, staff members, thank you also for giving me something. To all the colleagues, belonging to different generations, thank you for sharing with me the feeling and the commitment of feeling part of a group that has achieved the objectives set. And finally, thank you to the fans. Always with us, always encouraging us to avoid loneliness when something doesn't work.

"My wish is that the successes don't stop, that we continue on the road to victory. From today I have to cheer with the same enthusiasm as when I wore shorts because Spain will continue to make history. We will continue to grow. No one has any doubts about it."