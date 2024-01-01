Sevilla defender Bade shuts down exit talk

Loic Bade insists he's happy at Sevilla.

The defender is being linked with a big club move away in January.

But Bade told Marca: "I'm focused on work. I spoke to (sporting director) Victor Orta and told him that I'm very happy here, the most important thing is that all parties are happy.

"I've changed clubs many times, but now I'm happy, I need stability and I'm in a place where I feel good, that's why I wanted to continue at Sevilla. It's my home, it's the right and best place to give my best."

He also said: "I feel very good. I'm back with the group and I have a good feeling, it's also good news to have extended my agreement. I'm very happy, if I could become captain later it would be great news for me."

Bade recently penned a new deal to 2029 with Sevilla.