Sevilla coach Pimienta hails matchwinner Navas: He must play on!

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta hailed veteran matchwinner Jesus Navas after victory over Getafe.

The midfielder struck the only goal of the game on the day.

Pimienta later said: "Two days ago, early in the morning, the doctor came to me and told me - every time he comes into my office early, it looks bad - Jesús called me that after his nap his hip was very bothered and he could barely walk, that was two days ago.

"Yesterday I asked him, he told me that he had slept better, but yesterday he couldn't even walk, he tried, he trained quite well. Today I asked him and he told me that he looked ready to play. He played very well, he was close to scoring the second, and in the end I told him that if he had scored the second I wouldn't have taken him off, jokingly.

"He's close to 40 years old and is an example for everyone, you tell him to play as a winger, as a full-back, and always with a smile. I hope we can convince him to be here for the whole season, and allow him to put up with his hip because he deserves it."

Navas has intimated he plans to hang up the boots in January.

Meanwhile, the coach also said: "The important thing was to win. We did well, with good play, plenty of chances. We were nervous about Getafe's first clear chance due to a mistake on our part. We have to thank the fans for their behaviour, but especially in the last few minutes.

"They carried us on their shoulders, we were able to suffer together, we had chances for the second goal with one less player. This victory goes to them."