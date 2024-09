Vasco da Gama chief Edmundo: We've spoken to Ramos, but...

Vasco da Gama chief Edmundo admits they've been offered Sergio Ramos.

The Real Madrid and Spain great is a free agent after coming off contract at Sevilla over the summer.

Ramos wants to play on and Brazil great Edmundo says he has been offered to Vasco.

Edmuno revealed: "An influential agent from Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo's manager, offered us Sergio Ramos.

"We started talking, but he asked for a very high salary..."