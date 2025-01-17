Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta: Kike is fine, very calm

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admits he's spoken with Kike Salas since his release from police custody.

The midfielder was arrested and released by local police this week amid an investigation over alleged irregular betting patterns.

Salas is again training with Sevilla and ahead of their clash with Girona, Garcia Pimienta said: "Kike has worked completely normally. Except for the day he had to leave, he has trained very well, he is very calm, working well, which is what Kike's state of mind shows us.

"I see him very calm and available to the team.

"They (the police) came, the head of security said that Kike had to leave, nothing more, and then we trained with the news. The best thing is that he is perfectly fine.

"I have spoken to him and he is calm. I told him if he needed anything, he said no, that he was fine, and that's it."