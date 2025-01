DONE DEAL: Girona snap up Levante midfielder Kourouma

Girona have snapped up Levante midfielder Lass Kourouma.

Kourouma joins Girona in a permanent transfer having been on-loan with Ibiza this season from Levante.

The 20 year-old prospect is the younger brother of Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Kourouma will initially be registered with Girona B, which compete in the Tercera Division.

At Ibiza, he only made seven appearances - all as a substitute.