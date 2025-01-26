Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Pablo signs new Real Betis deal with debut closer

Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta frustrated by post in Espanyol draw

Carlos Volcano
Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta frustrated by post in Espanyol draw
Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta frustrated by post in Espanyol drawLaLiga
Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Marash Kumbulla had Espanyol ahead before Loic Bade struck an equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Garcia Pimienta later said: "In the heat of the moment , just having seen the game live on the pitch, I think we had enough chances to score a few more goals and take the win.

"The post also plays a role in football. We weren't accurate, but the team tried. We dominated Espanyol practically throughout the game . I remember two chances from them.

"They even got ahead and we were able to come back. 

"I'm happy with the work and attitude of the players, but we have to have the effectiveness that we lacked."

Mentions
LaLigaEspanyolSevilla
Related Articles
Sevilla defender Bade happy scoring in Espanyol draw after pulling out of Villa move
Sevilla and Aston Villa rocked as Bade pulls out of transfer
DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Real Sociedad midfielder Urko