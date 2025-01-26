Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta frustrated by post in Espanyol draw

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Marash Kumbulla had Espanyol ahead before Loic Bade struck an equaliser.

Garcia Pimienta later said: "In the heat of the moment , just having seen the game live on the pitch, I think we had enough chances to score a few more goals and take the win.

"The post also plays a role in football. We weren't accurate, but the team tried. We dominated Espanyol practically throughout the game . I remember two chances from them.

"They even got ahead and we were able to come back.

"I'm happy with the work and attitude of the players, but we have to have the effectiveness that we lacked."