Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta frustrated after Mallorca draw

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Real Mallorca on Monday night.

Sevilla were leading thanks to Kike Salas' goal just before halftime ahead of Martin Valjent's injury-time equaliser for Mallorca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Garcia Pimienta said afterwards: "From below it looks different. The team has been good, it has taken the initiative, it has created chances to score the second and we would have left the game settled.

"We have not been successful in front of goal and with 1-0, the rival turns around and this can happen. The chances have been clearer for us and if we had scored that second goal, the game would have been ours."

On Salas and Saul Niguez's performances, he also said: "I don't like to single out specific players because it's a team issue. They've been very good. We know how much experience Saúl has and he's a great player.

"I'm sure he'll finish the season in an excellent way and Kike is a lad from the youth academy, he's always done very well when he's played. On top of that, he scored today and I'm very happy for him."

Garcia Pimienta added: "If you want to take a step forward you have to be very strong at home and get points away from home. Away from home the team is competing well but, if you want to be higher up... I think today we were much better than Mallorca, we were better than Espanyol, Valencia and you lose two points in every game.

"Imagine where we would be now. We must not be doing something right if we are not capable of winning these games. In the last few minutes Mallorca gave their all, they had to take a step forward and it is a shame because the victory would have been fair on our part."