Mallorca defender Maffeo brands Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham "a fraud"

Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo has taken aim at Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Maffeo was asked on La Zona 10 about Bellingham and the two-match ban he received after being sent off in Pamplona last Saturday. The fullback admis he dislikes Bellingham less than Vinicius: “I like Vinicus more than Bellingham because he's like me, he's hot and he comes straight to you.

"The other one comes from behind. It's like in real life, if you don't like me, fine, but you come straight to me.”

The Mallorca defender claims that the England international is dishonest: “If you act like a gentleman, like a child who is cold and I put a jacket on him, but then you insult him behind his back or mess with his teammates, then you are a fraud. Be honest. If I don't like you too, if he already knows it, but don't be nice.

"So, if I have to choose one of the two, I'll choose Vinicius, because I know what he is like .”