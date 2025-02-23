Tribal Football
Sevilla attacker Lukebakio explains turning down Al-Nassr
Dodi Lukebakio has explained his decision to stay with Sevilla for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder turned down a move to Al-Nassr in January, with the SPL club willing to meet his buyout clause.

Lukebakio told AS:  "When you do things right, it is normal for some clubs to ask about you, although the truth is that I do not want to talk about it. That's up to my agents.

"It is always nice that great teams are interested in you, but I have not thought of leaving Seville for a single second. Because I feel great on this team and in this city. It is the best place where I have lived. And my family, the same.

"The weather, the food, the light! Get up in the morning and see probably the best sunlight in the world. Where is such a light? Los Angeles? Africa? Seville is unique, wonderful."

