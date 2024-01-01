Real Sociedad coach Imanol on Valladolid draw: If it's a transitional year, I won't last

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw at Real Valladolid.

Imanol concedes he doesn't want to write off this season as a 'transitional' year.

On failing to score at Zorilla: "I'm also angry today, in a different way, but when you're better than your opponent, you're superior to Valladolid for 80 minutes and you create so much and you don't score, it's enough to be angry, because we played a game to win and we drew."

On their missed chances: "We haven't even seen their goalkeeper make great saves on many occasions, which he has of course made, but with the quality we have, arriving as easily as we have, we have to demand more from ourselves and take a step forward, especially if, like today, we are superior to our opponent."

This season's target? "The players and I want to win games, there is still a long, long, long way to go."

Could it be a transitional year? "If it is a transitional season, I probably won't be there. I have to win games and the team has to do it. And the players want to win games, that's very clear. The start of the season has turned out the way it has, but I don't think we're that far away.

"The first minutes against Alavés, the game against Real Madrid and today's... I'm still excited, there's still a long, long, long way to go and I understand that the team is going to go further. Neither when we were in the top four, nor now among the bottom, do we set ourselves an objective, until there are only a few games left. When there are four games left, we'll talk."

Facing an in-form Nice in the Europa League next? "Every game is different. We came from a game that was not brilliant in terms of play, in Mallorca, and today I think we were very good, we improved a lot and we played better than our opponents, which is what it's all about... It's true that Nice scored eight goals, but I think it's going to be more difficult to beat us by eight."