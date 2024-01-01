Al Hilal keeper Bono leaves door open to Europe return: But the SPL has no ceiling

Tribal Football
Al Hilal goalkeeper Bono admits a return to Europe could happen after the World Cup.

The former Sevilla No1 made the move to the Saudi Pro League a year ago.

Bono told AS: "It's a team with a lot of history and a lot of pressure. Here the draws don't count because people always expect the best. On a personal level it's a different life, we train in the afternoon and everything changes in that sense.

"Great players have to adapt to everything and give their best."

Of his future, Bono said: "I don't see a 'ceiling' here in Saudi Arabia yet. I will try to give my best in this top-level club and then, when the 2026 World Cup is over, we'll see, it depends on many circumstances. There are many surprises in the transfer market and football is very different than before."

