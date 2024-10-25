Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta delighted with 2-goal Lukebakio after win at Espanyol

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta was delighted with their 2-0 win at Espanyol on Friday night.

Dodi Lukebakio struck both goals for the win.

Garcia Pimienta later said, "It was time to win away from home. We knew where we were coming from. It was a very demanding game. We had to have the ball and also compete like animals.

"We were very good in the first half. We would have liked to have more chances in the second, but we were more withdrawn and defended in a very orderly manner because they didn't have any clear chances.

"If you don't really compete, you won't beat anyone,.

García Pimienta also said, "Lukebakio is a top-level player. I have been talking to him for some time and I tell him that he has to be one of the best in the League in his position. He has the potential and we must demand the maximum from him. His performance has been very high."