Sevilla chief Orta targets Spurs whiz Gray

Leeds director of football wants to bring Gray back to the club from Tottenham
Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta wants to reunite with Archie Gray.

The Tottenham midfielder left Leeds to join Spurs in the summer, but has not played very often this term.

Orta is in charge at Sevilla in Spain and may see Gray as an ideal winter target.

While Gray has played in some cup games, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has not used him in the Premier League.

Gray has only managed 34 minutes over eight Premier League contests this term.

According to Mucho Deporte, Orta is ready to make a move for Gray, if Spurs agree.

