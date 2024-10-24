Barcelona tracking Sevilla defender Bade

Barcelona are eyeing a raid on Sevilla.

Sport says Barcelona are interested in Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

Barcelona will act if one of the back line gets injured or if someone moves on in their career.

Jules Koundé, 25, is attracting interest from several top English clubs.

Badé, 24, joined Sevilla from Stade Rennes in January 2023, initially on loan. In the summer of 2023, the transfer became permanent. Badé has impressed in La Liga and has been linked with big clubs in recent months.

But at the beginning of September, he chose to extend his contract until the summer of 2029.